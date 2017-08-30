Police arrest teenager following fire at Warwick pub

Police have arrested a teenager following a fire at a pub in Warwick.

Last Thursday (August 24) a fire broke out at the Great Western pub on Coventry Road.

Crews dousing the fire with water

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received 19 emergency calls reporting the pub on fire at just before 4.25pm

Two crews from Leamington and Kenilworth were sent initially, but backup from Southam and Henley-in-Arden was requested when they arrived.

The fire had to be fought from the outside as part of the building had collapsed inside.

The fire crews worked throughout the night.

Warwickshire Police are treating the fire as suspicious and a teenage boy was arrested but released under investigation.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police, said: “The fire at Great Western Arms, Coventry Road in Warwick, on 24 August is being treated as suspicious.

“A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson and has been released under investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 289 of 24 August.”

