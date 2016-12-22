Police appealing for witnesses after six-vehicle crash on M6

Police are appealing for witnesses after six-vehicle crash on the M6 this morning.

The collision, which involved multiple vehicles, happened at about 5.30am in the southbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 1.

According to police the incident involved a red DAF lorry, a white MAN lorry, a silver Ford Mondeo, a silver Mercedes saloon and a black VW Beetle and a white Toyota IQ2.

One man, who is in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he is in a critical condition.

It is believed that he had been ejected from one of the vehicles.

A man, who is in his 30s, suffered hand injuries and was also taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 1 remains closed at this time and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven, before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 39 of 22 December.