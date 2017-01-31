Police appealing for witnesses after charity boxes stolen in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after several charity boxes were stolen in Rugby.

The incident happened sometime between 6.30pm and 6.55pm on January 25 when an unknown offender is believed to have broken a glass door pane to gain access to a commercial property on Railway Terrace near Clifton Road.

Charity boxes were stolen from the property and it is unknown how much was inside the boxes.

The police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident.

PC Andy Crouch of Rugby Town North Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help our investigations.

“It was likely to have been busy in the area at this time of night and I urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call us on 101, quoting incident number 346 of 25 January”.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk.