Police appealing for information after assault in Warwick

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Warwick at the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday evening (June 17) on the on the junction of Millers Road and Wedgnock Green.

Between 10.30pm and 11.30pm, the victim, who is a 54-year-old man, had been walking home from a night out when he walked past a group of men in the front garden of a property.

An altercation then occurred between two of the group and the victim, which resulted in a physical assault on the man in his 50s.

The victim left the scene and attended hospital, where he was treated for a broken wrist and cuts to his elbow and arms.

A 22-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, both from Warwick, have been arrested and released under investigation.

The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault.

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 544 of 17 June.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org