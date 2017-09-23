Police appealing for help in finding missing Warwick woman

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing woman from Warwick.

Katie Hayes from Warwick was reported missing yesterday (Friday, September 22) after leaving her home between 7.30am and 8.30am.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

The police have been told that this is out of character for Katie and her family are keen to know that she is safe and well.

The 37-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing glasses and may be wearing black knee-length boots.

She is thought to be carrying a blue and grey back pack and a brown cross body or shoulder bag.

She left home on foot and without her phone.

It is thought that she may currently be in the London area.

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information or may have seen her to come forward.

Anyone who sees Katie or has any information about her whereabouts should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.