Police appeal to find registered sex offender wanted in connection with Warwickshire burglaries

Police are on the lookout for a registered sex offender wanted in connection with Warwickshire burglaries, including one in Kenilworth.

Emidio Marco Rios, 38, has also failed to comply with his notification requirements.

Rios is Portuguese and was deported at the end of his sentence but has re-entered the country illegally.

He previously served a custodial sentence for sexual offences against a child and is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries in Warwickshire, including a Kenilworth burglary in February 2016, as well as the West Midlands.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police, who launched the appeal, said: “Officers have been searching for Rios as he has failed to notify the force of his current whereabouts.

“When we were in contact with him he was deemed a medium risk, however since he has become wanted we cannot fully determine whether the risk he poses has changed.

“We have tried all other means to locate Rios and now we are appealing to the public for their help in locating him.”

As well as Warwickshire, Rios has connections to Gloucestershire and the West Midlands and police are urging anyone who has details of his whereabouts to get in touch.

He is described as white with a Hispanic appearance, around 5ft 10ins in height with black curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Rios, or has information on his whereabouts, is urged not to approach him but to call police 101 and quote incident 92 of Monday June 12.