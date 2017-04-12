Police appeal to find missing Leamington man

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Leamington.

Sukhvinder Madar left his home in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday April 11) but has not been seen or heard from since.

The 51-year-old is described as Asian, around 6ft tall, of a medium build with dark black curly hair and is clean shaven.

He was believed to be carrying a black shoulder bag with a notebook inside and wearing a black leather cap, a navy blue jacket, jeans and trainers at the time of his disappearance.

He has connections to Coventry, Stratford and Birmingham.

Sukhvinder’s family are growing concerned for his welfare and police are asking anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts to call 101.