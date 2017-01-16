Police appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Warwick

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Warwick.

The incident happened at the BP garage on Stratford Road at 8.42pm last night (Sunday).

It was reported that a man entered the garage with a firearm and demanded money from the till.

The man left the shop with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the incident to call them on 101 and quote incident 309 of 15 January.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.