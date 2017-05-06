Plans to build 47 new homes in Warwick return

Plans have been resubmitted to demolish a former business premises and build nearly 50 homes in Warwick.

The original proposals were submitted by Medwell Hyde Limited to demolish the current industrial buildings in Nelson Lane, which used to be the Tamlea Building, so they could build 47 homes along the Grand Union Canal in May 2016.

Plans for the news homes included houses, apartments and town houses ranging from one to four bed properties.

The original plans had more than 15 registered objections including from Warwick Town Council and the Canal and River Trust.

Warwickshire County Council’s highways team also objected to the plans.

Medwell Hyde Limited withdrew its planning application in August 2016.

In the developer’s current planning documents it states that it withdrew its application so discussions could take place with the council and because of concerns raised by highways and the Canal and River Trust.

In the supplementary statement it says that “the applicant has been unable to meet with the council for reasons beyond their control and has instead decided to resubmit the application.

“The planning officer who took over the project would not meet without the applicant paying a further pre-application fee. This is despite the assurances given when withdrawing the previous planning application that discussions would take place.”

Also highlighted in the developer’s planning documents is that the property that joins the proposed housing site, which is called Security House, was given prior approval by the district council in 2015 to convert the building into 10 apartments. The developers resubmitted its planning application on April 18.

Since the plans were resubmitted on the planning portal there has been five registered objections.