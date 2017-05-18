Plans for student flats in Leamington revealed

Plans to convert a former retail building in Leamington into student flats have been drawn up.

The proposal would convert the former Heart of England Co-op building on Warwick Street into both flats and commercial premises.

The building, which is three storeys high, was built in the 1960s and was closed in 2015.

Before the closure the ground floor of the building was home to the Co-op funeral parlour. There was also other retail showrooms on both the ground and first floor.

The upper floor was used as storage and office facilities.

Since it was closed in 2015 the property has remained empty despite attempts to attract businesses to take on the three-storey building.

The plans that have been drawn up propose to covert upper floors of the old co-op premises into nine student flats.

The developer also intends to keep the ground floor for retail use and plans to make the ground floor into four retail units.

Initially the developer submitted plans to create 11 flats but the scheme was changed to nine after the developer received advice from the planning officer.

If the plans get the go-ahead, most the flats would be two-bed with open-plan kitchen and living areas. One of the flats has been planned to be a three-bed flat. Some of the accommodation would also have ensuite.

It has also been proposed that the rear courtyard area for the building would be refurbished for residential access as well as being made into an area for bike and bin storage.

Work would also be done to remove redundant windows, unblock windows that are currently bricked up and to insert more small windows to increase the amount of daylight in the building.