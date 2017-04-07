Plans for new football stadium in south of Leamington and Warwick revealed

Plans for a new Leamington Football Club stadium have been revealed.

The plans, which have been developed by Leamington FC and the District Council, would see the construction of a 5000 capacity football stadium with a 3G artificial pitch, conference facilities, a gym, bar, café and community facilities on land adjacent to Europa Way and Gallows Hill.

If given the go ahead, the new stadium would mean that Leamington FC would be located nearer to the town centre and public transport routes.

At a Warwick district Full Council meeting on April 12 will, the council will be asked to give their approval to purchase the land off Europa Way for the development of the community football stadium.

If agreed the council will undertake a detailed study on the delivery options and feasibility for a new sports and community hub for the area.

As well as the stadium this would include a new primary school, community hall and medical centre. Enabling development is envisaged to help fund the community stadium, which could include a new hotel, pub, convenience store, other local shops and some housing.

If the stadium plans are given the go ahead by councillors and Leamington FC’s shareholders, part of the scheme would also involve Warwick District Council acquiring Leamington FC’s current site at Harbury Lane, which has been identified by the as a possible location for a Gypsy and Traveller site.

Leamington FC would move from Harbury Lane after the new community football stadium is completed and ready for occupation and use.

Leamington FC’s Chairman, Jim Scott said: “Leamington FC very much welcomes this key step forward. A new stadium with improved access and facilities will help us fulfil our aspirations to move into higher leagues.

“It will also allow us to develop and expand our presence in the community through our programme of football related activities.

“This will give more people the opportunity to get involved, be it as a player, spectator or user of the facilities.”

Cllr Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick district council, said: “I’m delighted that Warwick district council is looking at the feasibility of such an exciting project.

“A new stadium and sports hub for our area has the potential to be a new focal point for the community with huge benefits for the health, fitness and well-being of our residents.”

Cllr Peter Phillips, Warwick district council’s portfolio holder for housing and property services, added; “We want Warwick district to be a great place to live, work and visit.

“This very exciting proposal not only has the potential to create much needed housing, but could also bring great benefits to the community. I very much welcome these plans and look forward to presenting this first step at the Full Council meeting.”