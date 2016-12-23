Plans for another large student accomodation block in South Leamington

South Town residents have cast doubt over claims plans to build more student accommodation will free up other properties in the area for families to live in.

Robothams Architects has revealed its proposal to build student residential development consisting of 198 en suite bed spaces split into apartments, studio apartments and penthouses on the site of Mercia Metals in Wise Street.

The £15 million project would be fully managed with a reception, recreational space, 24/7 warden security, car and cycle parking and managed refuse storage and collection.

Robothams has said: “This fully managed self-contained development will help satisfy the student demand releasing family homes that have been converted to HMO’s, back into the local community.

“We appreciate the reservations that local residents have towards student developments, however the irregular shape of the site combined with the electric substation location limits the potential for alternative uses.

“The development will help rejuvenate this neglected area of old town and is an opportunity to rid this area of a noisy scrap yard.”

The South Leamington Area Residents (SoLAR) group has expressed its concern that more plans for student accommodation in the area hav surfaced.

The group has said: “The general tone of the developers press release is that developments such as the one proposed will free up student HMOs in former residential properties and these will revert back to family homes.

“We have not seen any evidence of a strategy explaining how this will be achieved from either the developers, the University, who continue to increase their student numbers, or Warwick District Council.

“It is disgraceful that once again we are seeing land that could be used for desperately needed low cost residential housing being used by speculators and developers who see nothing more than a money making opportunity at the expense of the local community.”

The plans come after work has started on Alumno Developments’ £13 million project for purpose-built student housing for about 200 residents at the former BT site off Althorpe Street and Clemens Street.

Planning permission has also been granted for a 30-person block on the former Leamington Priors Club site in nearby Tower Street but work is yet to start there.

Residents have raised concerns about both of these developments and an ‘influx’ of students into the area.