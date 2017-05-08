Plans for 425 new homes near Burton Green revealed

Plans to build 425 new homes on land near Burton Green have been revealed.

Developers Crest Nicholson aim to formally submit two planning applications to Warwick District Council in June, with one for outline permission to build the homes off Westwood Heath Road, and another detailed application for 131 homes in the first phase of the plans.

If the plans are accepted, the development would cover the houses needed on that site for Warwick District’s Local Plan - 425 houses have been earmarked to be built there by 2029.

Coventry city councillor David Skinner, whose ward is affected by the plans, raised concerns about the likely increase in traffic, especially when combined with other developments in the area such as HS2 and at Warwick University.

He said: “So many major developments are going on in the area, and while I fully understand the need for more housing, my great concern is traffic.

“Every single person I spoke to at the consultation was worried about traffic, but the answer I kept getting from developers was ‘we’re working on it.’

“We know extra housing is needed, and Crest Nicholson have been totally cooperative, but we don’t know how this traffic will be dealt with.”

In their plans posted online, Crest Nicholson said the homes will feel part of both Burton Green and Coventry. They added: “The new community facilities and benefits that the site brings will be available to the nearby local residents, and the proposals will be sympathetic to the setting of the site.

Crest Nicholson are having their own consultation on the plans before they submit them formally.

Anyone wishing to view the plans can click here and send their thoughts on the plans to consult@westwoodheathroad.co.uk