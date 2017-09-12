Plans for 40 flats in Leamington to be heard tonight

Plans that would see a former bakery site converted in 40 flats could get the go ahead today.

The planning application, which has been put forward by developers Stonewater, would see the former site of commercial bakery Elisabeth the Chef, turned into flats.

If permission is granted the derelict bakery buildings, which are located on St Mary’s Road, would be demolished and two three-storey apartment buildings would be built, which would make up a total of 40 flats.

The plans for the brownfield site propose that these flats would consist of 16 one-bed flat and 24 two-bed flats.

Car parking facilities are set to be located between the two buildings with additional parking, making a total of 51 spaces.

There has been around 11 letters of objection to the plans, including from Leamington Town Council.

The objections were received because of concerns about parking and the design and height of the proposed buildngs.

The plans are due to go to Warwick District Council’s planning committee tonight.