Plans for 260 homes in Warwick return

Plans to build 260 houses on land near Warwick Castle Park have resurfaced.

A previous proposal on the site near Gallows Hill were withdrawn after much opposition.

But the houses look more likely to be approved this time around as the land, currently used for agriculture, has been identified in Warwick District Council’s Local Plan as a proposed area for residential development.

Other sites nearby have also been approved by central Government for more housing, despite being rejected by Warwick District Council.

The site in the latest application is situated in the middle of Gallows Hill and Banbury Road and is also near to Warwick Technology Park.

Plans has been previously submitted by the same developer, William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited, in October 2013 for up to 250 houses, on the same land.

When the previous plans were submitted, there were more than 150 registered objections.

There were also objections from Warwick Town Council and Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council.

This application was withdrawn in December 2013 after concerns from Historic England about the effect the proposed development could have on Warwick Castle Park and the Warwick Conservation Area.

The Secretary of State has already approved plans to build housing on nearby fields - so Warwick District Council proposed that the site in this plan can now be allocated for residential development in the modified New Local Plan in 2016.

The newly submitted plans propose up to 260 two to five bedroom houses on the site with up to 104 houses being affordable.

Access to the proposed development is via Gallows Hill and it is currently unknown how many parking spaces would be provided in the development.

In these newly drawn up plans the developers also intend to increase green space and green corridors around the site.

According to the planning documents the applicant intends to provide an area of open space for the public and green corridors on the site to help screen the views of the housing development once it has been built and its impact on Warwick Castle.

They are also plans to provide a “green corridor through the eastern part of the development to connect with a proposed visual corridor within the adjoining development to enable views of the castle tower.”

Plans for the site also include ‘linear parks’, which would include open space and the opportunity for landscaping to help screen the development.

A pedestrian and cycle route has also been planned for the site, which would connect to the exiting route on Gallows Hill.

To cope with the additional traffic created by the new homes, the developers would also install a crossroads with traffic lights on Gallows Hill.

William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited has estimated that the proposed development will create up to 390 full time jobs during the construction of the new homes.

If the plans get outline planning permission from the district council, the developers intend to provide the new houses in a phased way.

The early phases of the development will be near the access on Gallows Hill and the later phases would take place on the southern area of the site. 

The newly submitted plans were added to the district council’s planning portal on April 18 and it is currently unknown when the application will go before the council.