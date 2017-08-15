Plans drawn up for new driving test centre in Warwick

Plans have been drawn up for a new driving test centre in Warwick.

The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have submitted the plans for a new test centre at Wedgnock House, in Wedgnock Lane.

According to the proposals, DVSA would “reconfigure” the existing office building at Wedgnock House to create the test centre, as well as doing other works such as installing an access ramp.

There is currently a test centre at Charles Court in Budbrooke Road in Warwick.

It is thought that the current centre will close and the service will be moved to the new site, if the plans get the go ahead.

According to planning documents on Warwick district council’s planning portal, if the new test centre gets the green light there will be seven full-time examiners on the site.

There will also be 17 car parking spaces allocated for the driving tests, which includes one for each examiner and 10 for people arriving for their driving tests.

Richard Hennessy, DVSA director of operations said: “DVSA is committed to helping you through a lifetime of safe driving and to providing an improved driving test service to people living in Warwick.

“We are currently looking at relocating to alternative premises, subject to obtaining planning permission, and will make an announcement as soon as we can.”

To view the planning documents go to Warwick district council’s planning portal and enter W/17/1070.