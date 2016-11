Kenilworth’s residents braved the cold to watch Warwick Road light up on Friday November 25 as the road’s Christmas lights were switched on.

Crowds were entertained by a variety of acts on the main stage by Kenilworth’s clock tower before the lights were turned on at 7pm.

Pictured: Emma Foster & Jan Twamley (Kenilworth Helping Hands Club).

High Street will be hosting its own switch on this Friday (December 2) from 5 to 8pm.

Pictured: Richard Hobbs, Henry Woodgate, Steve Luff, John Thompson & Tim Lee (Kenilworth Lions).

Pictured: June Roberts, Chris Barnwell, Ann Griffith & Anne Earles (Abbey Scout Group).

Pictured: Rachel & Shania Bond (Action for Kids).

Pictured: Fran Barnes, Michelle Scale & Claire Blandford ( Kenilwoth Town Football Club - U15's League).

Pictured: UV Beats

Pictured: Warwickshire College Choir

Pictured: Lorie-Lanie Shanks (Member of - Warwickshire College Choir).

Pictured: District 12