People travelling to Warwick Hospital advised to allow extra time due to road closure

Patients and visitors are being advised to allow extra time getting to Warwick hospital due to a road closure.

Due to maintenance, a section of Lakin Road directly in front of Warwick Hospital (between the Trust’s main public car park and the zebra crossing) has been closed.

The Trust is liaising with Warwickshire County Council who have informed us that the contractors are anticipating that the road could be closed until July 7.

Access to all of the hospital’s car parks will remain available.

The two bus stops immediately outside Warwick Hospital on Lakin Road are out of use, temporary bus stops are now in operation on Guys Cross Road.

Patients and visitors are advised that congestion is likely so please allow extra time for travelling.