Paths at historical gardens in Warwick officially opened

New pathways in a historical garden in Warwick have officially been opened.

The Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden was originally part of the kitchen garden for Guy’s Cliffe House from around the 1770s to the 1940s.

The new paths at Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden.

In recent years the garden had become overgrown and in January 2014 clearance work started on the site. Last year volunteers made improvements including installing an all-weather path. Previously, there has been a grass path but the new all-weather path will now mean the gardens can be accessible to everyone.

The improvements to the pathways were made possible thanks to a grant from the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, which is based in Warwick.

The trust provides donations to the town’s churches and schools as well as providing grants to help the town.

Last Monday John Edwards, chair of the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust, officially opened the garden’s new paths.

He said: “We do try and help Warwick as much as possible. This is one of the projects I have been very close to and have been very pleased with. This is a little gem and a secret treasure of Warwick. We were able to give £12,000 for the new paths.”

Sarah Ridgeway, who was representing the Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden Trust, said: “In the last three years one group of people have done more than anybody, that is the walled garden volunteers.

“This is such a proud moment for all of us. They have invested nearly 14,000 hours in the last three years to create something that can be used by the general public, local and wider.

“Last year we opened for 18 days and this year with the introduction of the new paths we will be open for 80 days plus.”

For information about joining the volunteers at the garden email info@guyscliffewalledgarden.org.uk