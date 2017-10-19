Part of Leyes Lane in Kenilworth flooded

A section of Leyes Lane in Kenilworth has flooded today (Thursday October 19) after a period of heavy rain this morning.

The junction of Leyes Lane and Keeling Road now has standing water over the surface after photos taken by David Harban, who lives on Keeling Road, suggest the manhole covers may have burst.

He said: “I popped out to go down the road at around 10.45am and the road wasn’t that bad. But I was only away for 15 minutes and that’s what it looked like.

“I’m especially concerned because many years ago Keeling Road was flooded because of poor drainage.”

He headed out later at around 11.30am to take the photos.

The flooding follows the recent installation of new speed humps along the road by Warwickshire County Council at a cost of £85,000.

Work was also done at Keeling Road and Ilam Park to install two ‘raised junctions’.

Both Warwickshire County Council and Severn Trent Water have been contacted for comment.