One-year-old girl dies after car crash near Rugby

A one-year-old girl has died after a car crash near Rugby.

The incident happened in B4114 in Wolvey yesterday at about 2pm and involved a blue Audi Q3 which left the road and collided with a wooden fence.

The child received emergency treatment and was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived they found a girl inside the car who had sustained serious injuries. Ambulance staff and the doctor worked as a team to administer advanced trauma care to her.

“The girl was transferred by land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care; the doctor travelled with the ambulance crew to continue treatment en route.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff and hospital medics, nothing could be done to save the girl and she was confirmed dead a short time later at hospital.”

Warwickshire police officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the manner in which the vehicle was being driven prior to the collision.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 236 of 22 June.