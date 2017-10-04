Olympic swimming stars Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry to officially re-open Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park Leisure Centres on Saturday

Everyone Active and Warwick District Council are inviting children to join Olympic swimming stars Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry to celebrate the official reopening of the Newbold and St Nicholas Park Leisure Centres.

Two Total Swimming events will take place on Saturday (October 7) at Newbold Comyn from 11am-1.30pm and St Nicholas Park from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Children aged from seven to 14, who can swim over 25 metres unaided, are invited to take part in an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the swimmers and try their hand at a number of water-based sports.

The pool activities will include fast swimming, water polo, synchronize swimming and rookie lifeguard skills, and will be delivered by Olympic athletes, Jo Jackson, Craig Figes, Rosie Morris, Adele Carlsen and Katie Clark.

To sign up for the event call Newbold Comyn on 01926 882083 or St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre on 01926 495353 or visit https://www.everyoneactive.com