Olympic star swimmers Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry officially open first phases of refurbished leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick

Olympic swimming stars Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry officially opened the first phases of the newly refurbished Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park leisure centres at special events on Saturday.

More than 100 children from across the Warwick district were invited to and attended the Total Swimming events hosted by Everyone Active and Warwick District Council, which included fast swimming, water polo, synchronize swimming and rookie lifeguard skills, and will be delivered by Olympic athletes, Jo Jackson, Craig Figes, Rosie Morris, Adele Carlsen and Katie Clark.

Olympic swimming medallists Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry officially opened Phase 1 of the leisure centre on Saturday. Fellow Olympians gave demonstrations, here water polo players Craig Figes and Rosie Morris invite local children to have a go at synchronized swimming. MHLC-07-10-17 Newbold Comyn Opening NNL-170710-212817009

Four-time Olympic medallist, including two golds, Rebecca said: “Both swimming pools are fantastic, and provide children across the District with great venues to learn a life-saving skill.

“I hope that everyone who attended the events had a great time and learnt new skills that will inspire them to swim more often.”

Guests of the event were welcomed by Chairman of Warwick District Council, Cllr Alan Boad and portfolio holder for culture Cllr Michael Coker, who officially re-opened both centres alongside Regional Director at Everyone Active, Jon Senior.

Cllr Coker said: “What a wonderful day.

Olympic swimming medallists Rebecca Adlington and Steve Parry officially opened Phase 1 of the leisure centre on Saturday. Fellow Olympians gave demonstrations, here swimmer Jo Jackson asks for volunteers to race her. MHLC-07-10-17 Newbold Comyn Opening NNL-170710-212803009

“The Council and Everyone Active have both worked hard to get this first phase complete at both centres, along with our contractor Speller Metcalfe and our project managers Mace.

“Today showed that it was all worthwhile – to see the young people enjoying themselves so much and watching the Olympic stars encouraging local youngsters to enjoy their swimming proved that the Council was right to have invested substantial sums into these two facilities.”

Phase two of the multi-million pound refurbishment programme across both centres is due to be completed by the spring.

For more information about Everyone Active please contact Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre on 882083 and St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre on 495353 or visit www.everyoneactive.com