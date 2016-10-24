Dog resembling Dracula from Kenilworth Dogs Trust needs rehoming

A dog that looks like a vampire from Kenilworth Dogs Trust needs rehoming in time for Halloween.

The eight-year-old greyhound, called Mavis, has her front teeth missing apart from her four fang-like canine teeth.

Staff are hoping that someone can embrace her quirky looks and offer her a new home.

Emma Healey, Dogs Trust assistant manager for Kenilworth says: “We are amazed by how much Mavis’s teeth resemble vampire fangs - they have certainly become a topic of conversation with staff and visitors.

“She may bear an uncanny resemblance to Count Dracula but she is no bloodhound.

“Mavis is looking for a fairly quiet home and could live with other animals or children over the age of six who will give her time on her own when she needs it.”

Anyone interested should call Kenilworth Dogs Trust on 0300 303 0292.