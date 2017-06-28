Nothing could be done to save man involved in car collision outside Leamington train station

Nothing could be done to save the life of a man involved in a collision with a car outside Leamington train station in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday June 28), ambulance staff admitted.

The incident took place at around 12.04am, when silver Renault taxi van and the 32-year-old man were in collision on the A425 at the junction of Old Warwick Road.

The taxi was travelling along High Street in the direction of the railway station.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sometimes there is simply nothing our ambulance staff can do to save a life, which was the case following a collision in Leamington in the early hours of this morning.

“When ambulance staff arrived they found a man trapped beneath a car with very serious injuries.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”

His next of kin have been informed, and the taxi driver is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Police are still keen for any witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant Jem Mountford said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the man prior to the incident.

“Our thoughts are with his family, and we ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 3 of June 28.