Nominations now open for Pride of Warwick District Awards

Nominations have now opened for this year’s Touch FM Pride of Warwick District Awards.

On Friday June 30, individuals and business from across the district will gather at The Chesford Grange Hotel to celebrate the fifth annual awards.

The prestigious ‘star’ awards will be presented to the best businesses, individuals and organisations across Warwick, Kenilworth, Leamington, Whitnash and the surrounding areas.

This year there will be a new category recognising volunteers.

For the fifth year running, Warwick-based company Phillips 66 will be the main supporter of the awards.

Mary Wolf, managing director of Phillips 66 UK Marketing, said: “We are thrilled to be involved in the fifth Pride of Warwick District Awards.

“As the headline supporter since the awards launched in 2013, we have the great pleasure of being involved in the whole process – from reading the initial nominations, through to seeing the winners collect their awards at the wonderful award ceremony.”

The categories available this year are: business of the year, small business of the year, business person of the year, town centre business of the year, hospitality business of the year, customer care award, long service volunteer award, team of the year award, carer of the year, educator of the year, young achiever of the year, citizen of the year and the Warwick District Pride Award.

To nominate or enter the awards go to mytouchfm.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Friday May 26.