No plans to twin Kenilworth with Italian town despite successful visit

Hopes for Kenilworth to formally twin with an Italian town after another successful visit have been dashed by Kenilworth Town Council.

A party of 23 members from the Kenilworth Twinning Association (KTA) recently returned from a five-day visit to the seaside town of Roccalumera in Sicily, where Kenilworth has a long established ‘friendship agreement.’ It is not yet twinned with the town.

KTA chairman Tony Jones said: “Without doubt everyone on both sides enjoyed a highly rewarding visit, according to many the best to date, with many new friendships being formed and also an agreement in principle for the Roccalumera group to visit Kenilworth again in 2018.

“The Mayor, local council and the Twinning Committee of Roccalumera are very keen to turn the existing friendship agreement into a formal twinning arrangement and it is to be hoped that Kenilworth Town Council will be receptive to these proposals.”

But a spokesman for the town council said it was not planning on changing the current arrangement between Kenilworth and Roccalumera ‘at the moment’.

The trip itself had a lot packed in for the KTA members to enjoy.

Upon arrival on Friday October 13, the group were welcomed by the Mayor Signor Argiroffi and the local twinning committee. A full programme of activities had been arranged including a tour of Catania, a trip to explore the Greek temples in the Valley of the Kings at Agrigento and a memorable guided tour of the hillside village of Savoca.

Other excursions included a trip to the city of Taormina and a ferry ride to the mainland city of Reggio Calabria.

On the final evening the Kenilworth party were treated to a farewell with Sicilian music and dancing and topped off with an extensive buffet.

Currently, Kenilworth is twinned with Bourg-la-Reine in France and Eppstein in Germany.