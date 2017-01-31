No one hurt in Kenilworth fire despite lack of smoke alarm

A fuse board fire in Woodcote Avenue in Kenilworth yesterday evening did not spread further despite the house not having any smoke alarms.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the house at 6.20pm after receiving reports of smoke coming from under the stairs.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire involving a fuse on the fuse board. Firefighters made the scene safe and requested the attendance of the electricity board.

They then fitted the house with two smoke alarms.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This is another reminder to make sure that you have working alarms in your home, they might just save your life.”