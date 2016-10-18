New sensory garden unveiled at Kenilworth Dogs Trust

A new sensory garden designed to stimulate dogs’ senses has been unveiled at Kenilworth Dogs Trust.

The garden includes a water feature, mirror, sand pit, plants, tyres and an archway. There is also a variety of ground textures for the dogs to experience, including gravel, astro turf and grass.

Honey in the garden's sandpit. Photo by Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Funds for the garden were raised through Dogs Trust’s Environmental Enrichment Fund, which includes donations from the public.

Rehoming centre manager for Kenilworth Sandra Foulds said: “As well as being fun environments for dogs to enjoy, sensory gardens are a great way of keeping them entertained, stimulating them with physical and mental challenges and building their confidence.

“We are very grateful to all our supporters who have contributed and helped make this project a success.”