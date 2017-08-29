New primary school between Leamington and Warwick opens for first time

A new primary school between Warwick and Leamington officially opened its doors for the first time last week.

Construction of Heathcote Primary School, which has been built on Harbury Lane, started in October 2016.

The new primary school will also be part of the Community Academy Trust, which is the same trust that Woodloes Primary School and Budbrooke Primary School belong to.

Last Friday (August 25), the school opened its doors for the first time to the children who will be starting at the school in September and their parents.

Lara Jeffries, the headteacher for Heathcote Primary School said: “There will be a full Reception class and a mixed Year 1/2 class to begin with, although we expect our numbers to grow through the year, as the surrounding housing developments fill up.

“The children and parents had a chance to meet the staff, have a look around the fantastic school and get into their classroom to explore all the excellent learning resources already in place.

“Having only received the keys to the school on Friday August 18 it has been a huge staff team effort to unpack a whole school’s worth of deliveries including: furniture, toys, learning resources, outdoor equipment, ICT, books, more books, sports equipment, catering equipment and much more.

“We very much look forward to September and the start of an amazing journey.”