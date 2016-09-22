New pictures released after old North Leamington School fire

New pictures have been released showing the extent of the damage caused by a fire at the old North Leamington School site on Tuesday September 20.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Cloister Way, which was confined to the roof of the derelict building, just before 5pm.

Eyewtiness Graham Nicoll, who lives on Cloister Way, said: “I had just arrived home and heard the police cars coming past. We went down and saw about four or five come flying past us.

“I couldn’t see the flames but there was a lot of smoke.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Leamington fire station were initially sent to a building fire on Cloister Way in Leamington.

“The crews confirmed there was a fire in the roof space and requested a further fire engine which was sent from Kenilworth. Crews used hose reels and ladder to extinguish the fire.”

The news follows a decision to grant planning permission for the site to be demolished and make way for 44 new homes.