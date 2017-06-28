A new hotel could be on the cards for Warwick if plans get the go-ahead tonight.

The masterplan for St Mary’s Lands and a new hotel at the Racecourse could be getting the green light by Warwick District Council’s Executive committee tonight.

In May the council approved the delivery plan for 2017/18 for St Mary’s Lands, this included work such as improvements to toilet facilities, landscape improvements on public land and the Jockey Club replacing its existing turn-style building and creating a new entrance to the racecourse.

Part of the masterplan for the land also included the provision of a hotel. In December 2016 the Executive commissioned a feasibility study for the provision of a hotel.

The study was put forward because members of the public questioned the need for, and the economic impact of, a hotel.

In the report regarding the study for a hotel on the Racecourse, a conclusion was made by GL Hearn and Bridget Baker Consulting that “the Racecourse is an ideal location to develop a new build midscale branded hotel and this in turn will attract new visitors and expenditure to Warwick.”

If formal plans get the green light it is expected that the hotel would go on land near the grandstand area.

In the agenda documents it states: “The research demonstrates very clearly that there is a significant gap in the hotel market for Warwick which a hotel on the St Mary’s Lands area could fill.

“The research further demonstrated that there would be a significant economic benefit locally from such a proposal.

“On this basis, the Working Party was happy to endorse the inclusion of a hotel at the southern end of the Grandstand area within the proposed masterplan.”

It has been suggested that a further report be brought to the Executive on how the hotel proposal may be brought forward for implementation.

A recommendation has also been made that in light of the feasibility study that the masterplan for the St Mary’s lands be approved.

The masterplan also includes a cycle route, a multi-use games area and a public consultation for a name for the area.

The Warwick District Council Executive meeting takes place at Leamington Town Hall tonight at 6pm.