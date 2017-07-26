New footbridge at Kenilworth Station installed

Have your say

The new footbridge and lift shafts at Kenilworth Station have now been installed, bringing the station closer to completion.

Both were installed over several night shifts earlier this month.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Excitement is growing in Kenilworth as we are now seeing visible signs of the station after months of preparatory work.

“Having the bridge in is a real landmark and a visible sign that the station is on its way.”

Works started during a track closure overnight earlier in July when both staircases, bridge supports and a bridge deck were installed across the track.

A 500-tonne mobile crane unit was used to allow builders to manipulate and place the structure accurately within the confines of the platform footprint.

Over the next three nights, pre-cast concrete sections, making up the lift shafts construction, were then installed.

The station is expected to open in December. It will run an hourly shuttle service between Coventry and Leamington.