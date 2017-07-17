New food festival coming to Kenilworth this Sunday

Lovers of food and drink will be catered for in Kenilworth this Sunday (July 23) as new food festival comes to the town.

Kenilworth Food Festival will run from 10am to 4pm om the day, with more than 50 sellers of food and drink lining Warwick Road for people to sample.

Visitors will get to try and buy produce including jams, cheese, breads, cakes, beer and wine, along with many kinds of street food.

The festival will also feature activities for young and old such as face painting, international balloon modeller of the year, foodie crafts, and live music.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, who have organised the festival, said: “We’re excited to be delivering the first Food and Drink Festival in Kenilworth.

“We’ve delivered a very successful food festival over the past three years in Warwick, and would like to do the same in Kenilworth.

“Kenilworth is a lovely town and we hope residents and visitors come out to support this new event.”

All Warwick District Council car parks, including Abbey End, Square West and Abbey Fields, will be free to park in on the day. On street parking charges will still apply.