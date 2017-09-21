New council HQ and housing development plans for Leamington submitted

Plans for two major development schemes in Leamington – totalling £50 million – have taken a major step forward.

Warwick District Council and its development partner Public Sector Plc, a specialist public sector property investment and facilitation company, have formally submitted two linked planning applications as PSP Warwick LLP – a detailed application for the development of a new council HQ, a new multi-storey car park and 44 apartments at the Covent Garden site in Leamington town centre; and an outline application for the subsequent redevelopment of the Riverside House site for up to 170 new houses.

CGI of the main aerial view of the new Warwick District Council HQ. NNL-170522-165640001

The new council headquarters – which will be less than half the size of its current base – will be paid for by the housing site sales and save more than £300,000 a year in operating costs, while the overall scheme will create a new, attractive gateway to the town centre.

It will include a new council chamber and a one-stop shop for the public, and bring services into the town centre.

The move will see 350 jobs moved into the retail core adding almost a £1 million of spending to the town centre economy, while the two schemes will create more than 250 full-time jobs during construction.

David Samson, from PSP Warwick LLP, said: “These planning applications are the result of many years of work to find the best possible solution to meet the future needs of the council and Warwick district residents.”

The project team has been consulting with local businesses, stakeholders and residents in the weeks running up to the applications, which will now give the public the opportunity to see the plans and comment on the proposals via the official planning consultation process.

The Leader of Warwick District Council, Councillor Andrew Mobbs said: “I’m delighted that we are now making significant progress with our pragmatic plans which will see a smaller and more efficient council HQ and at the same time provide a stunning new gateway development in Leamington town centre and much needed new housing.”