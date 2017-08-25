Neighbours unite to clear up mess left behind by travellers at Warwick park

The actions of a small group of Warwick residents has been commended after they cleaned up the mess left behind by travellers at a park.

Last week travellers moved onto Twycross Park in the Woodloes area of Warwick. Throughout the week residents were subjected to noise, cars churning up the park and eggs being thrown at windows.

Lisa Edmond together with her daughter Ruth, who together with a small group of local residents, recently cleaned up the children's recreational area, Twycross Park, after travellers were moved on. NNL-170822-202021009

On Monday the group of travellers moved off the park leaving large amounts of rubbish in their wake.

After the travellers had moved, Lisa Edmond accompanied by her daughter Ruth, Tobie Arundell and another resident set about cleaning up the park.

Lisa said: “There must have been about 15-16 caravans on the park. They got issued a court notice and an eviction letter, then they started throwing eggs at windows and car doors and doing doughnuts with their cars. They have left the park looking like a race track.

“After they had gone me and my daughter went and had a look at the park and it was a right mess. We, with two others, got black bags and gloves and collected what we could.

“The travellers did leave some of their rubbish in the bin the council gave them. Most of the rubbish around was food wrappers, nappies, beer bottles and pizza boxes, which was left on the grass but there is also broken glass on the park. We did come across some human waste but it was more in the bushes and the council said they were going to clear that up.

“It was quite a job and it took a couple of hours – we must have had around 30 bags of rubbish. I felt it was our local park and it’s for the kids and they can’t play in a park full of mess so we decided to go and clear as much as we could.”

“I am hoping the council are going to put bollards in place to stop them getting onto the park.”

Tobie Arundell, who assisted in the clean-up, said: “My reward in all of this was witnessing my neighbours come together as a family and take back what was ours and clean up what our children play in.

“I have never had an issue with travellers and their way of life but what they left us with was disgusting. I’m just glad I could be part of a community like Woodloes. Lisa deserves recognition from the council for doing what they get paid to do.”

Sarah Page, a Woodloes resident, said: “I would like to say thank you on behalf of all the residents on the Woodloes. We just think they have done a fantastic job of clearing up, which was something they didn’t have to do.

“It has given everybody a great sense of community spirit and we all thank them for it.”

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Warwick District Council arranged for its Rapid Response Unit to cleanse and clear Twycross Walk Monday after the travellers vacated the site.

“We were not aware that local residents tidied up after the travellers, but we are extremely grateful for their assistance.

“The council is starting a six-month programme of works to tighten the security and decrease vehicle accessibility to our public areas. The measures being taken include the installation of bollards, height restrictors, lockable gates and trip rails at a cost of just over £170,000.”