Nearly 100 troops march through Warwick for Freedom Parade

Nearly 100 troops marched through Warwick at the weekend to a celebrate a military station’s 75th anniversary.

Last Saturday officers and soldiers from Kineton Station marched in a ‘freedom parade’ through the town with bayonets fixed, colours flying, drums beating and bands playing.

The Kineton Freedom Parade saw around 80 troops marching through Warwick on Saturday. MHLC-22-07-27-KinetonFreedomParade NNL-170722-213529009

Around 90 troops including The Band of the Royal Logistic Corps all marched through the town.

Warwick was chosen for the parade because Kineton Station was granted the Freedom of Warwick in 2012 to mark the station’s 70th anniversary, when there was a similar parade.

Warwick mayor Stephen Cross said: “The successful Kineton Military Parade was the culmination of a lot of hard work by everyone involved. Lieutenant Colonel Davidson’s men and women, whose day job is handling explosives, are not normally called upon to practice their parade skills, but they did so immaculately.

“In the background there was also another team, including other military expertise, our police and Warwick District and Town Council staff working together to ensure that everything took place safely and without interference.

The Kineton Freedom Parade saw around 80 troops marching through Warwick on Saturday. MHLC-22-07-27-KinetonFreedomParade NNL-170722-213516009

“We were fortunate with the weather and Warwick is certainly proud to continue to be the town where our local military can parade in front of their public on occasions of celebration.”

Lt Col Wayne Davidson RLC, Kineton Station Commander, said: “Kineton Station’s 75th Anniversary Freedom Parade on Saturday was a highly successful and memorable occasion.

“It was wonderful to see the collegiate efforts of Warwick Town Council, Warwick District Council, Warwick Castle and the emergency services combine with Kineton Military Station to deliver a first class parade through the town of Warwick. I thank them for their help and support in delivering a safe, secure and well planned event.

“The public were extremely receptive and supportive during the march and it was a timely reminder to me of just how important community engagement occasions, like exercising our freedom in marching through the town, are to both the public and ourselves.

“It was a privilege and an honour to take part in and deliver this parade for such a significant milestone in Kineton Station’s history.”