Natwest to close Warwick branch

Natwest bank has decided to close down the Warwick branch.

The bank’s decision has come after a decline in in-branch transactions over the last five years.

The Warwick branch, which is located on High Street, is set to close next year.

A spokesman from Natwest said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close the Warwick branch on May 30 2017.

“The way people choose to bank with us has changed radically over the last few years. Between 2010 and 2015, mobile and online transactions have increased by over 400% and mobile transactions alone have increased by 1,350%.

“As a result of this change, we have seen the number of transactions in Warwick branch declining by 35% since 2011 and 69% of the customers of the branch are actively choosing to use online and or mobile banking for their day to day banking needs.

“We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable and regular branch customers.

“We have listened closely to feedback from local communities and have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months. This has been done in order to ensure our customers have time to consider the right banking options for them.

“We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.

“As part of this, we have created a new role - our Community Banker - who will serve the local area, providing customers with personal assistance and support accessing the right banking options for their needs, as well as help with achieving their financial plans and goals.

“We know that not all of our customers are comfortable and familiar with using online or mobile banking, so we have created a new specialist taskforce of Digital Experts who will be dedicated to supporting our customers with training and support with digital skills.

“We are following the Access to Banking protocol and we have made the decision after careful consideration of a wide range of factors, including regular branch usage and the alternative ways our customers can bank with us.”

Natwest currently offer the following alternative ways to bank: Online and mobile, Telephone, Post Office, where customers can pay money in, take money out, check balances and business customers can get coinage and ATMs.

The bank are intending to keep their ATM in Warwick.

When the Warwick branch closes the nearest branch will be in Leamington.

Kenilworth’s Natwest branch is also set to close on June 13 2017.