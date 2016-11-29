Myton Hospices are seeking Santas and reindeer to take part in 5km Christmas event

It’s that time of year again when a sea of Santas and reindeer pound the pavements to raise funds for the Myton Hospices.

The Warwick-based charity’s annual Santa Dash will this year start and finish in the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington on Sunday December 11.

Adult participants will dress up as Santa, while children will be given reindeer antlers to wear, and they can run, jog or walk the 5km route to raise funds for Myton, which runs three hospices in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby.

Throughout the event, participants and supporters can enjoy an array of festive entertainment, including a live performance from Frozen characters Elsa and Anna, and tuck into a selection of tasty hot and cold refreshments courtesy of Red Banger and Coffee Architects. The Mayor of Whitnash, Simon Button, will be acting as MC at the event.

Among the families taking part are Nicky Docker and her sons, Marley and Weller. Nicky said: “I first heard about Myton’s Santa Dash when Marley suggested we take part after hearing about it in assembly. Marley has been looking for an opportunity to improve his fitness levels and I felt the Santa Dash was an achievable challenge for the whole family.

“I have always been aware of Myton and the care they provide so the Santa Dash seemed like a great opportunity for us to show our support for the local hospice and the work they do.”

The registration fee is £15 for adults and £10 for children and includes a Santa suit for adults to wear on the day and a pair of reindeer antlers for children. Those taking part in the Santa Dash are encouraged to raise as much sponsorship money as possible to help Myton raise its target of £32.000.

Participants who raise more than £50 for Myton will be entered into a prize draw to win £50 worth of Marks and Spencer vouchers.

The event is being sponsored by Dennis Eagle and supported by BID Leamington.

To find out more or to sign up to the event, visit www.mytonhospice.org/santadash or call 01926 838 825.