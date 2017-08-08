Mum2mum market to return to Warwick in support of fundraising appeal for new birthing unit

A market selling baby and children’s items will be returning to Warwick in support of a fundraising appeal for a new birthing unit.

The mum2mum market is where parents can sell their nearly-new baby and children’s goods to other parents in the community.

Anna Jackson and Leanne Howlett on the Birth and Babies Appeal stall at the last market.

The market will be held at the Chase Meadow community centre and will also help raise money towards a new birthing unit at Warwick Hospital.

A similar market was also held at the same community centre on July 2.

Amy To, who runs the mum2mum franchise in south Warwickshire, said: “Our July event went very well- including children, we had more than 200 attending. A queue formed 30 minutes before the door opened.

“We managed to raise almost £200 for the Birth and Babies Appeal which is fantastic.

“We will continue to support this charity in our September sale and volunteers from the charity will again sell refreshments such as homemade cakes, tea and coffee and will have a stall selling preloved items kindly donated by families.”

The Trust’s fundraising campaign, the Birth and Babies appeal, is aiming raise £200,000 to furnish the new birthing unit and provide additional equipment such as birthing pools and special baby cribs.

The mum2mum market will take place on September 17 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

To book a stall go to http://www.mum2mummarket.co.uk/book-a-stall.html

Entry to the market is £2 but entry will be free for children and to everyone after 4pm. There is also two-for-one entry available from the website, http://www.mum2mummarket.co.uk/get-free-entry.html

Free goody bags will also be given to the first 100 attendees on the day.