Much-loved Kenilworth carol concert under threat

The much-loved Carols at the Castle is under threat after English Heritage said it could not be held at Kenilworth Castle this year.

Kenilworth Lions, who have organised the annual event for the last 30 years, are urgently looking for a new venue to hold the concert.

The concert is usually held on the last Saturday before Christmas, but English Heritage has told the Lions the castle is being used for an ‘Enchanted Kenilworth Castle’ event from Friday December 15 to Saturday December 23.

And the Lions only found out the castle was unavailable when they approached English Heritage to try and organise the concert.

Gordon Henderson, vice president of Kenilworth Lions, said: “This is a massive disappointment for us, and I know it will be for many local people. Last year’s concert drew record crowds, and we were hoping to repeat that success this year.

“We’re now urgently seeking a new venue in the town where we can organise an event, and have asked local councillors to support us in this effort.

Carols in the Castle at Kenilworth Castle. MHLC-19-12-15-Carols in the Castle NNL-151220-161157009

“Things may be a little different this year, but we’re determined to put on something that maintains our tradition and gives local people the chance to get together as a community in the run-up to Christmas, singing the carols they know and love.”

Kenilworth Castle property supervisor Helen Soane said: “We are very sad that we haven’t been able to accommodate this request from the Kenilworth Lions, as it conflicts with our nine day Enchanted Gardens event at Kenilworth Castle in the run-up to Christmas.

“We are in touch with the Lions, and have offered them alternative dates to hold their event at the castle.

“If this proves impossible, we will do our very best to help them find a suitable alternative venue.”

Anyone who may be able to help find a new venue for the concert should call Lions press officer John Whitehouse on 07866 568333.