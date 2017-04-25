Motorists thanked for patience after safety concerns on M40 led to road closure

Warwickshire Police are thanking motorists for their patience after they had to close part of the M40 for around four hours.

The police were called just after 3pm yesterday (Monday) following a concern for welfare for a man near to junctions 15 and 16 of the M40.

As a result the motorway was closed in both directions and motorists were advised to avoid the M40 between junctions 15 and the M42 interchange.

Police negotiators were able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion at around 7pm and a man in his 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Chief Superintendent Alex Franklin-Smith from Warwickshire Police said: “We would like to thank all motorists and local people who experienced significant disruption as a result of this incident, for their continued patience, understanding and compassion.

“The threat of harm to both the individual concerned and to vehicles driving on the M40 was so significant, there was no alternative but to close the motorway and for it to remain closed until the incident had run its course.

“We strive to resolve such matters as quickly as possible, but our number one priority is to put the safety of everyone concerned first and to protect life.”