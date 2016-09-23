Search

Mothers launch campaign to improve disabled toilets in Leamington shopping centre

From left to right: Francesca Anker with her son Ben, and Emily Naismith with her daughter Chloe

A campaign has been launched by two mothers to improve the disabled toilets at a Leamington shopping centre after they are often forced to change their children on the floor.

