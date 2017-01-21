More improvements ahead for historic gardens in Warwick

More improvements look to take place this year at historic gardens in Warwick.

The Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden was originally part of the kitchen garden for Guy’s Cliffe House from around the 1770s to the 1940s.

In recent years the garden had become overgrown and in January 2014 clearance work started on the site and since then volunteers have dedicated more than 11,500 hours to the work on the garden.

Last year volunteers had been making improvements such as installing an all-weather path, which will mean the gardens can be accessed by all.

During work last year historical items were found in the garden. Coins dating to 1797, part of a flintlock pistol, bottles from local traders and several clay pipe and pottery fragments were found.

The installation means that the garden will be open more frequently this year, including the first and third Sunday of each month from March until October.

The garden will also be open on other dates throughout the year.

Plans for this year’s work to the garden includes developing of a large soft fruit bed, planting fruit trees, starting phase one of the restoration work on the walls, and extending the range of activities for all ages.

The volunteers will be continuing their links with local schools and the schools will be invited to the garden.

Volunteers have also been invited to open up the garden on July 22 as part of the National Garden Scheme.

For more information about the garden or about volunteering go to at www.guyscliffewalledgarden.org.uk