Monthly networking opportunity for small businesses

Small business owners based in south Warwickhsire can meet like-minded people at a new monthly networking event.

Small Business Connect Up was launched this month at Chase Meadow Community Centre in Warwick, with small business owners from arwick, Leamington, Leek Wootton, Kenilworth and as far as Alcester attending.

Warwick mayor Cllr Christine Cross also attended the event and spoke about the importance of supporting small businesses in Warwick and surrounding areas.

Sinead Walsh, a trustee for the community centre, also spoke about the community centre’s growth and how launching a regular monthly connect up for small business owners aligned with the centre’s objectives.

A range of businesses were represented at the event, including graphic designers, café owners, podiatrists, IT specialists and fitness instructors.

Small Business Connect Up is a free event and will run monthly for an hour with open networking and a quarterly guest speaker. The next event will be on Tuesday December 13 at Chase Meadow Community Centre. For tickets, email atkatmarketing@gmail.com