Molly Ball organised by Leamington woman to support ‘shining beacon’

A Leamington woman is organising a fundraising ball to support the charity which helped her friend when her daughter nearly died after a horrific motorway crash.

Beth Osborne is holding the Molly Ball at Nailcote Hall in Berkswell on Friday November 4 to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charity.

The ball is dedicated to Molly Hockey, Mrs Osbourne’s friend Holly’s daughter, who on her second birthday in February was being taken from Warwick Hospital to Horton Hospital in Banbury with a high fever when the ambulance crashed on the M40.

Molly, who developed septicaemia after the crash and had gone into multiple organ failure, spent two weeks in intensive care at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

During this period - after which she made a “miraculous recovery” - her family were able to stay at Ronald McDonald House, a hotel within the hospital.

Mrs Hockey said: “When the worst happened, Ronald McDonald House was a shining beacon of light in the darkest of days.

“Having this facility for the duration of Molly’s stay was incredibly valuable to us. We had a base for friends and family to come.

“We had use of kitchen facilities, washing machines and essential toiletries in the room.

“I think most importantly it gave us somewhere to cry so we could be strong for Molly when at her side.”

The ball will include a three-course gourmet meal and entertainment.

Mrs Osborne said: “I was deeply affected by the upsetting events and wanted to do something to help. As a parent myself, I’m all too aware that I could find myself in the same situation.”

For more information search for The Molly Ball on eventbrite.co.uk