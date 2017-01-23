Mixed response to planned speed bumps and new 20 mph limit in Leyes Lane

Not everyone has welcomed proposals to install new speed bumps and a 20mph limit in Leyes Lane outside Kenilworth School.

Warwickshire County Council aim to install five flat-topped speed bumps across the full width of the road, two ‘raised junctions’ with Keeling Road and Ilam Park, and a permanent 20 mph limit.

Elaine Clarke of nearby road The Wardens felt the scheme was ‘a waste of money’ and thought residents should have been consulted better.

She added: “You can’t drive at 20 mph down the road during busy times anyway because of all the parking.

“I think the zebra crossing should be more centralised and there should be a pelican crossing. That’s not going to cost anywhere near as much.”

And Martin Harper of Wisley Grove also felt the project was not a good way to spend public money.

He said: “By failing to maintain that road they have in effect calmed traffic as it is impossible to travel at any speed due to the numerous dangerous pot holes.

“I am a regular user of this road and am not aware of any need for these measures to be put in place. If it is for the benefit of the school, has the council not noticed the school is planning to relocate?”

But county councillor John Whitehouse (Lib Dem, Abbey), who is leading a task force trying to improve road safety near every school in the county, said the idea was not ‘overkill’.

He said: “In Kenilworth’s case, there have been some injuries in the last five years, and quite a number of reports, anecdotal or otherwise, of near misses.

“On that basis it met the criteria for installing a 20 mph zone.

“I don’t think it’s overkill if it saves one child from being injured, to be honest.”

Support also came from people commenting on the KWN Facebook page.

Erika Heath said the measures should have been in place ‘a long time ago’, and Clare Forrest said: “I’m amazed that there haven’t been more accidents over the years.”

Kenilworth School also welcomed the plans as it felt more pupils may opt to walk or cycle to school as a result.

The money for the project will come out of a pot of £3 million set aside by the county council to improve road safety near schools in Warwickshire.

According to figures from the Department for Transport, there have been five accidents in Leyes Lane, two of them serious, since 2012.

Anyone wishing to have their say on the proposals, either in support or objection, should write to Chris Round, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. They must be received by Friday February 10.