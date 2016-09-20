Miss Leamington bids to win national crown

A trampoline supervisor who is representing Leamington as she competes for the crown of Miss Great Britain on Friday (September 23) is appealing for the town’s support.

A portion of the contest is determined by a public vote and Leamington’s Natalie Nason is asking for people’s help.

The 22-year-old, a former gymnastics coach and ex-member of the Coventry Dynamite cheerleading squad, said: “It would mean the world to me if I could try to get everyone’s support.

“My title in the competition is Miss GB Leamington Spa 2016 and I’ll be competing against 49 others.”

Natalie works as a courts supervisor at the Jump In Trampoline Arena in Warwick, which is sponsoring Natalie’s bid for the national honour.

“I’ve got so many mixed emotions I don’t know how to feel. I’m so excited to be representing Leamington,” she added.

Natalie, who is also a former Miss Rugby, made the national contest after winning the Coventry and Warwickshire regional title in March.

The final of the Miss Great Britain competition, which was established in 1945 and is the oldest pageant in the country, is being held at the Athena theatre, in Leicester tonight.

Aside from the public vote, the judging panel will take into account factors such as poise and confidence, and there will be swimwear and evening gowns sections. The day before, all the contestants will also be interviewed.

The winner will go on to represent Britain at the Miss Tourism World international pageant in December.

People can vote for Natalie by texting MISSGB 01 to 64343 until 10am today. Texts costs £1. For terms and conditions, visit www.missgreatbritain.co.uk