Millennium Balti in Leamington shortlisted for major award

Have your say

The Millennium Balti in Leamington has been shortlisted as the best Indian restaurant in Warwickshire in one of the most coveted awards of the Asian food scene, The Curry Life Awards.

This year’s glittering ceremony will be hosted by journalist and broadcaster Jon Snow, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel London, on Sunday, October 22.

Diners from across the country nominate their favourite chef and restaurants in the annual awards ceremony presented by Curry Life magazine in association with the takeaway food ordering app Just Eat.

Millennium Balti Owner Mohammed Abdul Ahad, said: “Customers drive what we do both in and outside the kitchen.

“I’m always open to constructive criticism.

“You have to keep listening and learning because people’s attitudes and tastes change. “I enjoy interacting with people and I like the banter and feedback.

“If people have a good night so do I.”

The Millennium Balti is in Bath Street, Old Town and is open on seven days a week including bank holidays.

It has a 4.5 rating out of a possible 5 based on customer scored on the Tripadvisor website.

It was voted by Courier readers as their Curry House of the Year across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth last year.

Curry Life magazine is acknowledged as the voice of the curry industry in Great Britain.

It reaches thousands of curry houses and takeaways across Britain with a bi-monthly estimated readership of 100,000.