Meeting in Warwick to discuss St Mary’s Lands masterplan

A meeting is being held next week to discuss the masterplan for St Mary’s Lands.

At the Friends of St Mary’s Lands AGM on Monday, July 24, it was agreed that a further meeting for members would be held.

The meeting will discuss the proposals in the masterplan for St Mary’s Lands.

The extensive plans for the popular sporting and recreational facility at St Mary’s Lands are the outcome of a two year consultation process with the St Mary’s Lands Working Party which is made up of the Corp of Drums, Friends of St. Mary’s Lands, Golf Centre, Hill Close Gardens, Warwick Race Course, Racing Club Warwick Football Club, Warwick Town Council, Warwickshire County Council and the Warwick Society.

This will see improvements to the landscape and drainage, enhancement to the frontage of Hill Close Gardens, a cycle link from Hampton Road to Saltisford Brook, improvements to pedestrian access, footpaths and parking, a new play area adjacent to the Forbes estate and modifications to the toilet facilities at both the Golf Club and Racing Club Warwick to allow for public access.

The plans also include a hotel.

In June Warwick District Council backed the masterplan. Although the council have endorsed these proposals, they still have to be approved by the full Council on August 9.

The Friends of St Mary’s Lands meeting will be held Monday August 7 at 7pm in the Great Hall of the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.

New members are welcome to join by paying £1 membership fee at the door.